A new era for medicine

A new era for medicine
CUTTING INTO A NEW ERA: Minister Kgafela officially opening the FAH.

Francistown Academic Hospital (FAH) officially open Close to three years after admitting its first patient, the Francistown Academic Hospital (FAH) was officially opened last Thursday. Located along the A1 road on the outskirts of Tatisiding village, the private facility boasts 59 beds, with the hope that this will be increased to 150 beds in the […]

