Zusiwe for Jazz Exchange

The monthly Jazz Exchange shows which are brought by Rahman EL Kindly’ RMC Marketing will feature Zuziwe Mavuma, a Gaborone based artist who sings love songs spiced with fusion jazz and funk.

Zuziwe, as the songbird is called was once a member of The Metrophones and had the opportunity to share a stage with popular artists like Lira, Mi Casa, Freshly ground and Oliver Mtukudzi.

On the 3rd of September at Masa Square, she will hold a solo show backed up by The Bill Pill band.

The 25 year old singer is expected to belt out 14 songs. “This show will give me exposure on what to expect from the music world.

I expect a good listening crowd.” Though Zuziwe is already working on her solo album, she refused to shed light on it except to say that it will be released next year.

The event’s focal point is to cultivate artists in Jazz, Fusion, Blues, Folk and World Music in Botswana.

This intimate and diverse event has hosted over 30 artists including the likes of Tomeletso Sereetsi, Mpho Sebina, Abigail Isa, Kapenda Katuta and Kearoma Rantao.

Tickets for the show are selling at P200