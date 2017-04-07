Zoro’s wedding band

Botswana’ s Gold medalist athlete, Nijel Amos has been spotting a suspicious looking ring on his finger.

Now Shaya is wondering which lady could have finally tied the sprinter down.

It can’t be hip hop sensation Sasa Klaas because recently the MmaMongwato hitmaker has been gushing over her new hubby.

Could it be Botho Makubate who has been spotted a few times putting Nike merchandise apparently provided by the golden boy.

Whoever put a ring on that finger, Shaya is happy for you, please keep our champ happy.