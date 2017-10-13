Zoro and his ladies

Known for his athletic prowess on the track, Nijel Amos is fast gaining a reputation for his love of the ladies.

It seems Zoro is a champion both on the field and in the bedroom, switching babes faster than he switches lanes.

Recently the Marobela native has been gushing over his new flame, Miss Botswana finalist Modioki Gaborone.

The smoking hot Gaborone seems to be the new name on Zoro’s lips, and Shaya can’t really blame him – she’s a stunner! However the Olympic silver medalist has gushed over hotties like her before.

Remember Sasa Klaas, South African baby mama and that other lady from Btv? Player, I know you got game and you run your lane, but slow down. PS.

Can I have Sasa’s dials?