Zimbabwe’s moment of truth

Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court is sitting today to hear the case of disputed election results where Zanu PF’s leader, Emmerson Mngangagwa, was declared the winner after the July 30 polls.

Opposition, Movement for Democratic Change- Alliance took the matter to court, seeking a redress of what they believe was electoral fraud.

The party maintains that its leader, Nelson Chamisa, won the presidential election with a landslide victory and dispute results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission where the former got 44 percent of the total vote compared to Mnangangwa’s 50.8 percent.

Chamisa is represented by at least nine lawyers who include advocates, some of who were roped in from South Africa.

The nine Constitutional Court judges who are hearing the case are set to make their ruling in the next couple of days.