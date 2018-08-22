Zimbabwe’s moment of truth

Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court is sitting today to hear the case of disputed election results where Zanu PF’s leader, Emmerson Mngangagwa, was declared the winner after the July 30 polls.
Opposition, Movement for Democratic Change- Alliance took the matter to court, seeking a redress of what they believe was electoral fraud.
The party maintains that its leader, Nelson Chamisa, won the presidential election with a landslide victory and dispute results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission where the former got 44 percent of the total vote compared to Mnangangwa’s 50.8 percent.
Chamisa is represented by at least nine lawyers who include advocates, some of who were roped in from South Africa.
The nine Constitutional Court judges who are hearing the case are set to make their ruling in the next couple of days.
MISA Unhappy With Constitutional Court Ruling
August 22, 2018
By Paul Nyathi|The Media Institute of Southern Africa Zimbabwe, MISA, has reacted to the Constitutional Court judgement passed against it on Tuesday claiming that the judgement was not well thought out.
Chief Justice Malaba on Monday dismissed MISA Zimbabwe’s urgent chamber application after hearing it in his chambers. In the application filed at the Constitutional Court on 18 August 2018, MISA sought permission to live stream the election challenge hearing scheduled for 22 August 2018.
Presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), and the Judicial Service Commission opposed the application. All three parties argued that ZBC is capable of providing adequate live broadcasting services needed to cover tomorrow’s court case.
The court held that in its papers MISA failed to establish a case that justifies the use of livestreaming services in addition to the traditional broadcasting services offered by the ZBC. The court further held that parties interested in broadcasting or streaming tomorrow’s proceedings must engage ZBC and acquire ZBC feed at rates determined by the broadcaster.
ZBC is reportedly selling access to its live feed for prices ranging from $4,025.00 to $13,070.00. Those are the charges for access to a live social media stream for the duration of the court hearing and for television access for the duration of the court hearing respectively.
In a statement, MISA discredited the judgement.
“MISA Zimbabwe respectfully disagrees with the court’s ruling for three reasons;
Firstly, this afternoon’s decision undermines efforts to establish media plurality in Zimbabwe by breaking ZBC’s monopoly in the Zimbabwean broadcasting landscape.
Secondly, only a few local media houses with an interest in broadcasting tomorrow’s hearing will be able to afford ZBC’s exorbitant access fees.
Lastly, it is an established fact that social media now has a wider reach in Zimbabwe than traditional broadcasting methods,” the media monitoring group said. “