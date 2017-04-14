Zimbabwean duo denied bail

Two Zimbabwean men, who allegedly stole car parts worth P37, 000, were denied bail by Broadhurst Magistrate Lilian Madabane this week.

The magistrate remanded Edson Karuru, 54, and 22-year-old Munyarazi Karuru in custody on the basis that they represented a flight risk, as they do not possess adequate travel documents

Court heard that on the 22nd February at Mogoditshane the duo stole 8 car tyres, valued at P12, 000, a computer box valued at P12, 000 and Mercedes Benz dashboard clock valued at P13, 000 belonging to Chrispine Moyo.

It is alleged that the complainant assaulted the two men before their arrest. Both men have since opened an assault case against Moyo.

Turning up for court, the accused, who are both from Mutare, sported bruises on their bodies and faces.

The walk from the police car to the courtroom took much longer than normal, as both men were in obvious pain and discomfort.

Indeed, during the hearing, state prosecutor, Tsogo Rantopa pleaded with court to grant the accused bail, noting that Edson had not even been detained by police due to sickness.

When asked if they had something to say in their defence, Edson pleaded with court to grant him bail because of health reasons.

He claimed he needs medical attention, which he might not be able to access if he gets detained.

Accused two Munyarazi said his wife was heavily pregnant and relying on him to take care of her.

However, Magistrate Madabane remanded the duo in custody, saying it would be difficult to trace them if they do not turn up for court, as they do not have travel documents.

The accused told court that they intend to seek legal representation. The next mention is set for the 24th of April.