Zimbabwe on edge as fuel protests continue

Hundreds of people in Harare and Bulawayo took to the streets today to protest over a massive fuel price hike which came into effect at midnight on Saturday.



Price of both diesel and petrol more than doubled to $3.11 (P31) and $3.23 (P32) respectively.



Surprisingly, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the new prices, a thing which would have been done by the Energy minister.



In both cities, major roads leading into the city centres were barricaded as protesters blocked motorists from entering or leaving the CBD.



In Bulawayo some shops were closed early as some people also took advantage of the situation to loot shops.



The fuel price hike is likely to push inflation up while prices of commodities will also go up, hence today’s protests as consumers were already complaining of eroded incomes.

