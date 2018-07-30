Zim polling stations officially closed

Voting has officially ended in the Zimbabwe historic election where millions of people thronged various polling stations throughout the country to cast their vote to elect a new leader, members of parliament and councillors.

Polling stations opened at 7am this morning and closed at 7pm.

However the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said if there are still voters in the queue, they should be allowed to cast their vote.

Results for parliamentary and council seats will start trickling in tomorrow while the overall results are expected no later than Friday.

The election was generally peaceful though there were complaints of delays in various polling stations.

Some voters were also turned away as their names were not on the voter’s roll despite having registered.

European Union chief observer, Elmar Brok told AlJ azeera news that the election was in some cases very smooth while in other areas it was totally disorganized.

In one polling station, in Chegutu, outside Harare, wrong voting material was delivered and voters had to wait a little bit longer to vote.