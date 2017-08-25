Zim man admits assaulting officer

The long arm of the law has caught up with an illegal immigrant – two months after he evaded arrest, having beaten up a police officer in his haste to escape.

38-year-old Canaan Chemperi, of Tsholotsho township in southern Zimbabwe’s Matebeleland North Province, was caught at Mabudzane roadblock last week.

He appeared before Francistown magistrates on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to all three charges, including entering Botswana through an ungazetted point of entry, resisting arrest and assaulting a public officer.

Court heard how, on June 21 this year, in the second city’s Block One location, Detective Constable Keimetswe and Special Constable Mopaki attempted to arrest Chemperi for being in the country without proper travel documents.

However, Chemperi managed to overpower the two officers, punching Keimetswe in the face and repeatedly kicking his body before he made his escape.

The Ndebele-speaking accused, testifying with the aid of a translator, admitted his guilt and pleaded with the court to show mercy.

Carol Mantle, prosecuting the matter, requested Chemperi be remanded in custody as the prosecution is still preparing the facts of the matter. Mantle admitted the prosecution had not anticipated a guilty plea.

Chemperi, who did not have legal representation, will be sentenced on Thursday (24 August).