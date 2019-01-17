Zim govt. restores internet, social media still frozen

Internet is back in Zimbabwe after almost 72 hours of blackout, but social media sites still remain suspended.

The government shut down internet on Tuesday morning following violent protests over high fuel prices.

A message to subscribers by mobile telecommunications provider, Econet on Thursday morning read;

“Dear valued customer, Please be advised that the internet is back online under a directive that the Facebook, YouTube, Whats App, Twitter will remain closed until further notice. Any inconvenience is sincerely regretted.”

Meanwhile the situation remains tense while Bulawayo central business district remains deserted as the mass stay-away continues even though the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions had said the stay-away ends Wednesday.