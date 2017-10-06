Zim couple in court for murder

A Zimbabwean man and his girlfriend were this week remanded in custody for the murder of a fellow Zimbabwean herdboy.

Ndodana Moyo, 23, and his girlfriend Silebele Ncube, 18, allegedly beat up and killed Arnold Ncube at Lekobeng cattle post near Mabesekwa village.

State prosecutor, Kabelo Pheto, pleaded with the court to remand the accused couple in custody to give way for police investigations which he said were still at infancy.

“The matter was committed only two days ago and investigations have just started. And the accused persons are Zimbabwean citizens without any travel documents. They entered the country through ungazetted point and our fear is that if given bail, they may flee the country,” he said.

Assistant Superintendent Clarkson Mbereki of Tatitown Police confirmed the incident and said the deceased was killed during a fight.

“We received the report by the deceased’s employer on the wee hours of Wednesday and upon arrival at the crime scene we found the deceased’s body lying in a pool of blood. Our suspicion is that a sharp object was used to stab him and the suspect was nowhere to be found,” he said.

Mbereki added that the suspect who had fled the scene after the murder was later arrested near Hubona village.

“These murder cases are very worrisome in our jurisdiction. People should learn to resolve their differences amicably without a fight. And I plead with Batswana to hire foreigners with valid work and travel permits,” concluded Mbereki.

The accused duo are expected to appear for mention on October 13th