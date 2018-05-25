Zhizha on this Saturday

The annual Ikalanga cultural festival at Kuminda Farm in Marobela gets under this Saturday.

Zhizha this year will be headlined by Jo’hoansi; a San group from Qangwa near Tsodilo Hill.

Themed ‘Nzipo’ meaning (ko monateng) the event will start at 11:30 until 1800hrs.

The Trans and Healing dance by Jo’hoansi will commence at 1900hrs.

According to the founder of the event Lucy Hichliffe the group will also have a stall where they’ll sell their crafts.

Tickets sell for P250 for adults and P100 for children.