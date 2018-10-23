Zezuru: a tribe at a crossroads

A people notorious for shunning foreign influences including formal education and modern medicine, the Zezuru tribe seems to be at a crossroads.

Known for their exceptional craftsmanship from the 1800s, this fiercely independent tribe of hard workers has stood the test of time.

They have erected some of the most eye-catching structures and woven indestructible baskets over the years without any formal education.

Originating from Zimbabwe, the Zezuru are a highly entrepreneurial ethnic group with an informal economy that ticks almost all the boxes.

These include services like transportation, manufacturing, textiles and agriculture.

Despite this proud legacy, it appears some members of the Zezuru community have made a conscious decision to embrace foreign cultures and enrol their children into the modern education system.

Although there are still challenges, particularly with the August pilgrimages to Zimbabwe, it seems some parents are willing to loosen the grip and leave their children behind to study when they go for end of the year pilgrimages.

Joice Quaiza, a Zezuru mother whose four children are currently at Moroka Primary School, has called on her fellow tribesmen to embrace education to secure their children’s future.

“We might have survived by selling bananas and baskets but our children cannot have a sustainable life under these trying circumstances,” reasoned Quaiza.

The proud mother, whose Standard Seven leaving son was the toast of the school at its prize giving ceremony on Friday, predicted that education will give Zezuru kids a competitive edge.

“Our kids are naturally intelligent and giving them formal education will take them places,” she stressed.

Quaiza further called on Zezuru parents to enrol their kids at schools around the country and enjoy the free education provided by government.

“Some have enrolled with the non-formal education and they seem to be excited to finally learn how to read and write,” she said, gazing proudly at her 16-year-old son Amos Quaiza, who took home a total of seven awards including a laptop at Friday’s well-attended event.

The lanky and slightly shy Amos revealed he had to drop two classes back after schooling in South Africa for two years.

“I started my Standard One here in Moroka up to Standard Four. I went to South Africa where I did both Grade Five and Six and when I came back to Botswana hoping to continue at Standard Seven I was told to go back to Standard Four,” he said.

Amos who wants to pursue medicine scooped awards for Maths, Social Studies, Agriculture, Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA), Best in Class, Overall Best and Best in Sports (football).

The Moroka Swallows young player says he was happy to be leaving primary education after nine years.

“I can’t wait to go to Junior Secondary School. I call on my fellow Zezuru age mates to take their education seriously,” finished the polite teenager, who appears to have an extremely bright future ahead of him.