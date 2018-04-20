Zero hype over Tlatsa lebala

No Venue, No date

Local rapper, Kast began his 2000 KM journey about three weeks ago on yet another campaign to create hype around his Tlatsa lebala event as well as raise awareness over the Arts Council.

Notably unlike last year – where the man had to walk through the famous Dineo (the storm caught him around the Gweta area) – there is no hype around the current 2000 KM walk.

Apart from his social media posts where the “Sejabana” hitmaker is literally “begging for food”- He posted on his official Facebook page on Monday evening that “We’ve literally run out of supplies, so if you are driving on the road between Maun and Gantsi please be kind enough to bring us some water and canned foods.”

The man had to postpone the walk for about two weeks after what he said was lack of resources.

Unlike last year where brands including the Botswana national Sports Council (BNSC), which is the custodian of the national stadium the venue of the event pledged their support, this year even though the man has by now walked close to 1000 Km there is still no major sponsor to the 100 percent local artists event.

The traditional host venue of the Tlatsa Lebala 2018 event, the national stadium has also been stricken off a list of venues after the announcement by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development (MYSC) to cease hosting musical festivals at the national stadiums.

This was confirmed by the man behind the brand,Tshepiso Molapisi.

He said that because of the Ministry’s new restriction they still have no venue for the event and no date.

“To tell you the truth the reason why we have not announced the venue or date is because of the Ministry’s new restrictions as to the national stadium. But we have set a date for the festival to happen by end of May,” he explained.

Kast, who was by the village of Kuke on Tuesday further admitted that they still have no major sponsors for the walk and the main event.

“We are yet to get any major sponsors on board, we are literally doing this out of passion and for the arts council. But we anticipate that by the time we hit major villages we would have created enough hype and get the movement back on track,” he said.

Kast who is on the journey with six others, two administration personnel, two production assistants, two volunteers and a co-walker further said, “The initiative is not about the main event, our biggest achievement here is not to Tlatsa Lebala again but it is to get the much needed arts council established. The walk is really just to lobby leaders to recognize the arts. Our other biggest challenge this year is to get the participation of the artists themselves. My shoes are also worn out and I really need new ones.”

Asked if he has faith that after the 2000 KM walk a motion on the creation of the arts council would be tabled and passed in parliament, the “Batuka” rapper said “ I cannot say for sure but we have hope that it will be passed in parliament,” Kast emphasised.