Zebras’ last kick for Khama

Bright hoping to give out-going President a perfect welfare gift

Botswana National Team Head Coach Major David Bright says they do not have any gift to give to the outgoing President Khama except a win in their international friendly match against Lesotho this weekend.

The last time this two nations met, was in a 1-all draw CHAN qualifier in 2015.

It was a disappointing draw which knocked the local lads out of the competition following a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Maseru.

Bright has called 25 players into camp, which began in earnest this Tuesday.

The squad is dominated by Mascom Top 8 Champions Township Rollers and their runners up Orapa United.

Gaborone United attacking midfielder Thatayaone Messie Kgamanyane and Tumisang Orebonye also made the squad.

Kgamanyane is the current league top goal scorer with 13 goals and his team mate Orebonye come second with 12 points.

The game will also be used to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Likoena of Lesotho are ranked 145 in the latest FIFA world rankings four places above Zebras.

Ahead of this friendly meet, Bright’s charges hammered the national U20 side in a practice match this Wednesday before the junior side departed for Swaziland where they’ll compete in a triangular tournament featuring the hosts and Mozambique.

In an interview on Wednesday afternoon, Bright reiterated to Voice Sport that the match carries significance as it will be the last one under President Khama’s rule.

He said winning the match will make him a happy man as the President is the patron of Botswana Football Association.

Bright said they believe Lesotho is the perfect opponent and will give them the necessary preparations they need.

“I have a pool of players and this squad is the core of the national team. We have selected the best players who have a track record at their respective clubs and I believe they will carry national duty diligently,” said Bright.

The national team tactician said in mid April he’ll will select a reserve team dominated by U20 players as he prepares for COSAFA games.

“These junior players will also be preparing for Olympic qualifiers and I believe giving them a run will enhance their chances of qualification,” said Bright.

BFA Public Relations Officer Tumo Mpatane said some of the national team players will be at the main mall on Friday at 11:30 to drive the blood donation campaign.

He said they will be encouraging people to donate blood and also pledge as they will not be able to donate a day before their match.

Mpatane urged Batswana to attend the game in large numbers to give the team morale support.

Lesotho arrives in the country on Thursday.

Tickets will be sold at P30 Grand Stand, P20 Panda and P10 North and South Stand at Shoprite Checkers and OK Furniture. Kickoff is 15:45