Zap got game

Gaborone United mentor Rodolfo Zapata is truly an honest man.

The Argentine knows his game, something he confidently told GU supporters at his unveiling.

He promised The Reds a sexy South American brand of football.

Although GU’s play is still very much a work in progress, the Argentine seems to be getting his tactics right off the field.

He was recently spotted with this stunning brunette at Fashion Without Borders.

Twice the two were seen together and seemed to be enjoying each other’s company.

Shaya doesn’t want to jump to conclusions but is also in no rush to offer his congratulations.

Props instead to your lovely sister – she is your sister right?