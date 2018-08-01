Zanu PF in landslide victory

Zanu PF has won a big chunk of parliamentary seats in the results announced so far.

The ruling party now has 109 seats while MDC Alliance has managed to get 41seats.

The other two seats have gone to the National Patriotic Front and an independent respectively.

Results are still expected for the remaining 58 seats and for the presidential race.

Basically Zanu PF has won the two-thirds majority and thus has the power to change the constitution if need arises.

Meanwhile opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa is still adamant that he won.

“We’ve more votes that ED, we won the popular vote and we will defend it,” he tweeted.