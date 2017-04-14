Zana releases Afro Jazz inspired album

36-year-old jazz singer from Maitengwe, Sihluphekile Zana has released a six-tracked album, entitled ‘Nkombawoga Tjowuluka’.

Despite being relatively unknown in the music industry, the album is actually Zana’s third – it is also undoubtedly her best.

With it’s Kalanga-fused sound, the album, which was recorded at Gaborone’s Octave studios, will provide Ndingo Johwa with some much needed competition.

The offering, which features Zana’s band, Zana Cultural Vanguard, is a must have for jazz lovers, with Big Weekend predicting big things for it.

The album is named after its brilliant opening track, which, with Isaac Tau on backing vocals, talks of working together as a team to reach certain goals.

It is a song that many will have on repeat for a long time to come.

Speaking to Big Weekend, Zana described the album as Afro-Jazz, with a bit of traditional rhythm mixed in.