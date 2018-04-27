Zakes Bantwini back in Bots

Six years after his last performance on Botswana soil, South African record producer and singer Zakes Bantwini makes his long-awaited return to the country tonight.

Bantwini will perform alongside local musical heavyweight JujuBoy for the first instalment of this year’s Mascom Live Sessions, which as always will be held at Botswana Craft.

The singer famous for his hit songs ‘Clap your hands’, ‘Bang Bang Bang’ and ‘You wasting my time’ sat down with The Voice reporter SHARON MATHALA for an exclusive Interview .

Bantwini, who has produced for many South African stars including AKA and Kwesta, revealed he is interested in doing a feature with local rapper Zeus. He also voiced his pride that there is an annual festival named after his song.

“When the show Clap Your Hands first started I was the main headline act. I was impressed to learn that after six years it is one of the biggest shows locally and I am happy to have inspired the show,” he said.