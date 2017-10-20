Zahara finale for Mascom Live Sessions

Award winning South African singing sensation, Zahara will bring the curtain down on the people’s favourite show, ‘The Mascom Live Sessions’ on the 3rd of November at Botswanacraft in Gaborone.

Zahara, who broke onto the music scene in 2011 with the huge hit, ‘Loliwe’, which she followed up with popular tracks such as ‘Umthwalo’, ‘Phendula’, ‘Inameva’ and more recently ‘Mgodi’, will share the stage with local jazz songstress, Trinity Mpho.

The show presents an interesting test for Zahara, as it will determine whether she can still attract the big crowds she was once famous for whenever performing in Botswana.

Recently, Zahara’s new song ‘Mgodi’ has enjoyed massive airplay, especially in her native South Africa.

One of the hottest ‘Mascom Live Sessions’ from 2017 took place a fortnight ago, when Franco delivered his best performance in recent times.

To the delight of the crowd, The Gabane-born veteran belted out past hits, including, Ke lela le lona, Tipi ya Mokwatla and Koti koti.

Sadly, the same cannot be said of another aging superstar, Oliver Mutukudzi.

The Zimbabwean guru’s lukewarm performance on his birthday was a far cry from the sizzling shows he usually delivers.

Tickets for November’s event are selling at P300 at Botswanacraft.