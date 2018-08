Botswanacraft will be treated to the timeless vocals of South African sensation Yvonne Chaka Chaka on Friday night.

The internationally acclaimed 53-year-old singer songwriter is expected to serenade the audience with some of her classic hits, including ‘Mama Land’, ‘Stimela’ and ‘Let him go’.

Brought to you by Waar Was Jy Entertainment, the show will include performances from Brown Sugar and DJ Boogie Sid, who never disappoint when it comes to old school music.

Tickets are selling for P300.