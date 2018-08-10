Yvonne Chaka Chaka Disappoints

Last Friday’s Waar Was Jy festival was let down by a lukewarm performance from the internationally acclaimed Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

Despite her star billing, the South African singer’s decision to start her set with a number of songs from her upcoming album backfired spectacularly, as many in the crowd were hearing them for the first time and so could not sing along.

Additionally, there was also no live band or backing vocals, which meant the ‘Let Him Go’ hit-maker’s performance lacked energy.

When she finally unleashed her hits, many cut halfway through, causing a large section of the audience to call it quits and leave the show early.

Local act Brown Sugar endured a similarly disappointing night and failed to ignite the crowd, capping an evening to forgot for many.