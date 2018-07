After successful hosting Kwaito group, Trompies, the Waar Was Jy Oldies Series presents another not-to-be-missed show, dubbed ‘A night with Yvonne Chaka Chaka’ on the 3rd of August.

The internationally recognised singer, best known for hits such as ‘Umqombothi’, ‘Let him go’, ‘Motherland’ and ‘Thank You Mr DJ’ will share the stage with Boogie Sid and Brown Sugar.

Tickets for the show, which will be held at Botswanacraft, are going for P300.