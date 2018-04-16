Your Chief was exiled by the BDP

President of Botswana Congress Party, Dumelang Saleshando, has called for Bakgatla to vote for Umbrella for Democratic Change representative, Bright Moagi Molebatsi next week.

Saleshando said that the reason why Bakgatla’s Kgosikgolo Kgafela has been exiled is because of the oppression by the Botswana Democratic Party. He said that there is no way the issue of Bogosi can be avoided when in Kgatleng.

“You are in this situation because of the BDP and had it not been for that, your Chief would be here.”

“Morafe mongwe le mongwe o ipela ka Kgosi yaone.” He pleaded with voters to vote for Molebatsi during the next week bye elections.

However, Molebatsi applauded Bogosi for having done a lot in developing Kgatleng. He said that some of the schools and Deborah Retief Memorial Hospital were built by Bogosi.

“The only development that the BDP government brought is the sewage pond and I don’t know if it is wise to applaud them for them,” he added.

Mochudi East’s bye elections follows the death of Isaac Davids who was the area MP. BDP will be represented by Mpho Moruakgomo.