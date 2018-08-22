Young professionals look beyond borders for greener pastures

A significant number of young people in Botswana are considering relocating to other countries to start a new life and look for employment opportunities, a survey has established.

Twenty-eight percent of the country’s youth, surveyed by Afro barometer last year has expressed the interest to migrate from the country due to economic hardships.

Fifty one percent of the potential immigrants hold post secondary school education. Nonetheless just about 22% indicated that they were ready to move out.

According to the survey, highly educated Batswana form part of Africa’s youth who have told Afrobarometer about their consideration to migrate from their home countries in search of greener pastures.

“Among the nine countries surveyed in 2017, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Benin, Botswana, Côte d’Ivoire, Malawi, Uganda, Mali, and Nigeria, Zimbabwe has the highest proportion of young potential immigrants,” Afrobarometer stated.

Data from the nine countries, according to Afrobarometer revealed that although the main drivers for potential immigration are the same across all countries, the quest for jobs and better economic prospects and the preferred destinations vary greatly by country, with potential immigrants split between leaving and staying on the continent.

“The new Afrobarometer video, released in conjunction with the global observation, reinforces calls for more concrete steps to create thriving economies that generate jobs, improve living conditions, and make it unnecessary for Africa’s youth to embark on perilous journeys in search of a future,” the non-governmental organization pleaded with governments.