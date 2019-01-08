Young Marape impresses at Africa Chess Championships

Woman Fide Master (WFM) Naledi Marape finished third in the Africa Youth Chess Championships that were held at Uganda during the festive season.

12-year-old Marape was the youngest in the tournament and she played 9 games, won 6, drew 2 and lost 1 and finished 7/9 to earn herself a bronze bronze medal.

The youngster lost in the final game against the host player Maria Nakanyike who won a silver medal.

Marape returned home yesterday.

Speaking to The Voice, Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) Communications Director, Kutlwano Tatolo, said although the tournament was tough they managed to bring home a medal.

She said Marape did not have stage fright though she was competing against older opponents.

“She has the potential and she always makes us proud. The tournament will help her prepare for the major chess games this year. With the experience she gained we have no doubt that in 2019 she will win the Africa Championships,” said Tatolo