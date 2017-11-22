Young lover faces defilement and assault charges

Tlokweng Police have launched a manhunt for an 18-year-old teenager, accused of assaulting and defiling a 15-year-old student last Thursday.

Details of the assault incident are that the victim, who is a Form 2 student at Matlala School in Tlokweng, asked her male classmates to accompany her to meet the boyfriend that she long met through Facebook, in April 2016.

The two lovebirds agreed to meet at Choppies supermarket next to Engen in Tlokweng and upon arrival, the suspect accused her of cheating on him with the classmates and brutally assaulted her.

The shocked classmates reported the matter to the police.

The victim is said to have told the police that the suspect defiled her in June and September 2017.

Assistant Superintendent Kenosi Tsaanang confirmed that they are looking for the suspect. “No arrest has been made yet, all we know is that the affair began on Facebook,” he said.