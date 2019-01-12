Young boy drowns in a stream

Mahalapye Police are investigating a case in which an 11-year-old boy drowned in a stream while trying to swim after school on Wednesday.

The incident is said to have happened in the afternoon after school when the boy and his school mates were walking home at Mokubatse ward.

According to Assistant Superintendent Ketsano Jankie of Mahalapye Police, the boy was trying to swim in the stream when he tragically drowned.

She said after the incident was reported they called Botswana Defense Force scuba divers and the Fire Brigade to help rescue him.

When the body was finally retrieved from the river, Jankie said, it was already a little too late.

“He was rushed to the hospital where he was unfortunately certified dead upon arrival. This is not the first incident of this nature to happen in our district. My advice to parents is that they should ensure that their children do not play or cross flowing streams especially during the rainy season. There are many small streams in the village and people should be cautions,” she said.