“You can never say no to the DISS!” – Kebonang

Former Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, Sadique Kebonang has admitted that ministers and senior government officials fear the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS).

Kebonang’s admission came during Tuesday’s heated Public Accounts Committee (PAC) session.

The former Minister was attempting to explain why his Ministry had acceded and later rescinded to an instruction by the Director General of the DISS.

“To tell you the truth this is an unfortunate case. People acted in good faith for the money to be moved to the DISS. Now people have been charged with money laundering and they should not be.

You cannot charge Rre Kgosi with money laundering because he did not launder the money, even those who were facilitating the funds cannot be charged with money laundering,” he insisted.

Kebonang, who is a lawyer by profession, further added, “There is fear around the DISS – whether it is real fear or otherwise. Even the DCEC (Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime) fears the DISS and so do I. This is an institution you cannot say no to!”

Kebonang further refuted claims that he had any business dealings with local businessman Bakang Seretse – a co accused in the National Petroleum Fund (NPF) money laundering case.

“He is close to being a friend of mine. He helped with part of the sponsorship for my campaign in Lobatse back then. I do not have any business dealings with him, I have not sold properties to him and I do not know if he sponsored Camp Dubai (President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s campaign) at the Tonota congress.”

Kebonang was answering questions from probing Selibe Phikwe West Member of Parliament (MP), Dithapelo Keorapetse.

Keorapetse had put it to the Minister that Bakang sponsored the then Vice President Masisi Chairmanship campaign through him (Kebonang).