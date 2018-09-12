Yellowman to announce his AP move

Councillor for Marulamantsi ward, Sergent ‘Yellowman’ Kgosietsile, who was vanquished in the recent Botswana National Front (BNF) primary elections is tomorrow (Thursday), expected to announce his move to Alliance for Progressives (AP).

While details of his next political home were still sketchy at the beginning of the week, a press conference that he held at Sedibeng Lodge with his ward structure members and was largely attended by AP members, suggested that Yellowman was headed for the purple party.

Alliance for Progressives (AP) leadership were on Tuesday still cagey about Kgosietsile’s impending membership but party Secretary General, Phenyo Butale, was elated at the prospect of Kgosietsile representing AP in the 2019 general election.

Butale said AP does not have a council candidate for the Marulamantsi ward but he preferred to be non-committal until Kgosietsile’s membership is confirmed. “We cannot jump the ship. Once he is a member in good standing, we will tackle those issues because he is a principled and brilliant man who will make the cut.”

Butale said he hoped Kgosietsile will consider joining them as they consider him to be one of the progressive minded people who has made tremendous contribution in council. “His motions will even pass in parliament,” he added.

However BNF’s Spokesperson, Justin Hunyepa, said that they only learnt on social media about the resignation by their councillor and his ward committees. “We have not received any official letter but we will be monitoring the situation and consulting the constituency,” he said.

Kgosietsile fell out with the BNF following his lost in the party’s recent primary elections that he said were marred by irregularities.

Ahead of the BNF primaries, Kgosietsile had raised concerns over the voters roll which he said had been tempered with as some of the names of his supporters had been removed.

His protests, Kgosietsile says, fell on deaf ears as the party leadership- through the secretariat ignored his concerns.