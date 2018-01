Voting lines for the much-anticipated Yarona FM Music Awards, popularly known as the YAMAs, close at midnight tonight (Friday).

The fourth edition of the awards are scheduled for February 3 at the Gaborone International Convection Centre (GICC) and will be held under the tag line #Redhot18.

The event caters exclusively for music played on the youthful station’s rotation.

ATI, Veezo View, Amantle Brown and Dramaboi are some of the leading names on the nominees list.