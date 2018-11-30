YAMAs 2019 to boost industry exposure

The next edition of the Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMAs) is set to be more than just about music accolades, hype, fan-fare, fashion and lifestyle.

‘Retro 5’, the theme for the 2019 show, scheduled for 2 February at the GICC, is about exploring artists’ personal brand trademarks for growth in the home market and beyond.

Over the years, the YAMAs have pulled out all the stops and played a meaningful role in the development of a vibrant and commercially viable industry, in what is widely regarded as one of ‘the event’s of the year.’

The fifth edition is set to be a royal affair and will be hosted by King B, Botswana and Yarona FM’s Famous Brunch sensation, and Queen B – South African global brands’ ‘magnate’ and socialite.

Over and beyond well-choreographed scenes and polished performances, there will be a twist. Internationally acclaimed artists will work behind the scenes in empowerment workshops for skills transfer with Botswana’s artists.

Giving an insight into the 2019 theme, Yarona FM Station Manager, Kelly Ramputswana said, “Retro 5 is about reflection and rebirth. We realise that there is life beyond the stage. Before the last spotlight goes off or the prime days come to an end, artists have to identify and categorise opportunities at their disposal for further growth and personal development.”

Ramputswana went on to say, “Through the 2019 YAMAs we are rolling out a springboard for growth beyond our artists’ current exposure. It’s about expanding their current networks, commercialising them and being exposed to personal growth strategies, amongst other plans. By sharing ideas with artists in these strategic platforms and workshops, artists who have achieved this internationally, we begin to make a difference beyond the awards.”

She emphasised that over the years the YAMAs have contributed and supported local music entrepreneurship and the industry at large.

“Running workshops for regional, internationally-acclaimed and local artists to interact in the ideas exchange workshops help expose both local and international artists on the length, breadth and strength of diversity when designing personal brand architecture, increasing fan base and having a sustainable business for growth and exposure in the music industry.”

This year ATI walked away with three awards being: Best Single Hip/Hop Motswako, Best Single Male and Song of the Year while Bouncy C won Best Single Female and Best R&B Song award.

There are 18 categories for the 2019 YAMAs. They vary from Song of the Year to People’s Choice/Artist of the Year. Yarona FM will be celebrating almost two decades of air play and having been the first private commercial radio station in Botswana. The voting lines are officially open.

A list of nominees and their voting codes can be found on Yarona FM social media.