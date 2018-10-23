Y- Care to honour departed Voice publisher

Y-care Charitable Trust is organizing a walk in honour of the late founder and publisher of The Voice Newspaper, Beata Botlhoko Kasale-Kabango.

The walk to be dubbed, “honouring Beata Kasale-Kabango” is aimed at raising funds to be donated to one of the charities she supported during her lifetime.

“Y-care wants to honour Kasale-Kabango. She was one of the first people in the media to support Y-care initiatives. She was with us from the beginning until she passed on. Even now, The Voice newspaper supports us,” explained a Y-care volunteer, Sheila Malale.

Although the date of the walk is yet to be decided, Malale has suggested the walk is likely to commence from Marokolwane turn off in Rasesa village in the Kgatleng District and head towards Kasale-Kabango’s farm in Marokolwane lands.

“We chose Marokolwane because of her attachment to the place. She left a legacy that needs to be honoured,” Malale asaid

Sarona Moabi, coordinator at Y-care further added that they do not want to rush the planned 20-kilometre walk because they still want to give mourners time to grieve over the loss of the media icon whose sudden death in June this year, left the media industry in shock.

Kasale-Kabango who was also a human right activist was aged 57 when she passed on after a long battle with sugar diabetes, which she courageously fought for many years.