Wynter gets cold on Nkaigwa’s AP-BDP pact claim

Vice President of the Alliance for Progressives (AP), Wynter Mmolotsi, has lashed out at Gaborone North’s Member of Parliament, Haskins Nkayigwa’s remarks that the party is working on a coalition with the ruling party.

In an interview with The Voice this week, Nkayigwa who recently defected to Botswana National Front (BNF) made allegations that the AP was holding meetings with the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’s leadership to plan a pact.

Nkayigwa said that although the AP refused to go into a pact now, they agreed to take the offer after elections if there is a hung parliament.

“This is something that they are not telling their members. People will know about it after elections,” he said.

However Mmolotsi dismissed Nkayigwa’s assertion as blue lies. “Nkayigwa is losing his mind and the more he goes around spreading lies the more the people will lose trust in him. Is he not a pastor, I now doubt him. We are not holding any secret meetings with President Mokgweetsi Masisi or his faction. Whatever is happening at the BDP is none of our business,” said the Francistown South legislator.

Mmolotsi explained that in all their meetings, they made it clear that they should not be involved in any of the factional wars of the BDP and the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC)’s fracas.

“The UDC that he joined is the one that is known to be working with one of the BDP factions not us. We are focused on our project and Nkayigwa must learn to tell the truth,” he added.