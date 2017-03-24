Wyclef blast cops

Wyclef Jean blasted cops in L.A. for slapping the cuffs on him overnight, thinking he was an armed robbery suspect.

Wyclef and two female passengers, one of them his manager, were pulled over by L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies around 1:30 AM in West Hollywood.

Law enforcement sources said his vehicle matched the description of a car used in an armed robbery right around the same time, in the same neighbourhood and Wyclef was wearing a red bandana also matching the suspect’s description.

As for how he ended up in handcuffs, TMZ reports that one of the women got out of the vehicle abruptly, and while talking to deputies Wyclef reached toward his waistband.

Deputies put on the cuffs for about 6 minutes while they sorted this out.