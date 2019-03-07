WUC gets SADC accreditation for Mmamashia water treatment plant

Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) has received accreditation for its Mmamashia Water Treatment from SADC Accreditation Service (SADCAS).

The certification was handed over to WUC Chief Executive Officer, Mmetla Masire, on Wednesday this week.

SADCAS CEO, Maureen Mutasa, said the decision to accredit the water treatment plant with this certification was arrived at in December last year.

The certification will be valid for a period of five years and is said to be internationally recognized.

With the certification, it means the water treatment plant produces internationally accepted quality of water for human consumption.

According to Mutasa, the certification is used as a mechanism to ensure competence in water treatment.

For his part, Masire said as WUC, they have to be seen to be a serious player that conforms to the best practices.

He said WUC has a responsibility to provide Batswana with clean water.