World Cup heartache for Dinaletsana

Botswana’s U/21 netball team suffered World Cup heartache on last night (Wednesday) when results conspired against them to leave the girls agonisingly short of a place in the top 8.

Dinaletsana finished third in Pool C after Jamaica’s unexpected 44-39 triumph over Uganda meant that all three nations ended up with six points from their four games.

With the top two countries from each Pool qualifying for the top 8, sadly the local girls were the team to miss out – by the narrowest of margins!

Amid much confusion, with BTV incorrectly telling viewers the girls had made it, Dinaletsana were piped to second place by Jamaica – their fate sealed by a goal ratio of just 0.02 (goals scored divided by goals conceded).

It is a cruel, undeserved end for a team that defied the odds, lighting up the nation with their heroic efforts.

Indeed, the sad exit represents a massive anti-climax after Tuesday’s thrilling comeback victory over Jamaica.

With just two minutes to go, and trailing the Jamaicans by three goals, Botswana stunned their illustrious islander opponents, playing some inspired netball to emerge victorious, 48-46.

Dinaletsana can look back on their tournament with nothing but pride, having hammered Malaysia 77-26, comfortably beating the Cook Islands 50-41 before narrowly falling to the Ugandan Cranes, 46-42.

Despite the disappointment, the girls’ World Cup adventure is not over yet.

They have to pick themselves up from the crushing blow and will now battle it out for position 9 to 16, starting with today’s game against Wales, which is scheduled for 6pm.