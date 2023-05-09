Women under attack

You May Also Like
News
Old man demands proof of fatherhood and P100k he paid on child support An 81-year-old man, Isaac Dikgale has dragged his 36-year old ex-girlfriend,...
Entertainment
DJ SID FOR PARLIAMENT? DJ Sid has been hinting something on his social media and Shaya has uncovered it. Word on the street is...
Business
Empowered by old batteries and crushed cans The business of selling tins for recycling is gaining traction in Botswana, with more and more people...
News
Gullible People continue to fall victim to scammers who swindle them of their hard earned cash despite police warning through repeated public education and...
News
Last year government made an announcement that it was going to upgrade 22 Subordinate Authorities to fully fledged Councils. The Minister of Local Government...
Business
Lending farmers a helping hand In Botswana, owning livestock has long been a deep held ambition for many locals. Indeed, in recent years, interest...