News

Women under attack

SUICIDE: Four women commit suicide by hanging

Four kill themselves in one month

The last week of last month ended tragically as four women in four different villages committed suicide by hanging.

On Wednesday last week in two unrelated separate incidents, two women killed themselves, one in Botshabelo ward, Dikhukhung near Phitshane Molopo and another in Molaodi ward in Lehututu.

On Sunday two more women hanged themselves in Tsabong and Moshupa villages

In the first incident, police reported that an 83-year-old mentally disturbed woman of Dikhukhung left home without disclosing her destination only to be found a few metres a...

