Women of jazz no Bonsam believers

The trio that make up the Women of Jazz: Kearoma Rantao, Nnunu Ramogotsi and Puna Gabasiame-Moale, recently released a strong worded press statement in the name of clearing their image.

The trio want to make it clear that although they were lined-up to perform at an event scheduled to be graced by Ghanaian priest and spiritual healer, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, they are in no way associated with him or his believes.

However, even though the Ghanaian went live on his social media page to announce his visit to Botswana, he did not come.

Reasons for him snubbing the show are yet to be confirmed although rumours doing the rounds suggest he was denied entry into the country.