Women lead diamond consumer market

The Diamond Insight Report 2017 has identified women’s increased economic participation and higher earnings as an indication of an emerging trend where females afford and buy their own jewelry.

Another trend, the report has discovered, is that diamond jewelry is being purchased and given as gifts to symbolize a wider range of ‘moments’ in a life not necessarily linked to romance. “Changes to family and personal relationships are leading to diamond jewelry being purchased,” reads part of the report, which was compiled on the ‘Evolving role and perceptions of women in society creating new sources of diamond jewelry demand’.

The report continues that there is an emerging perception of femininity closely associated with strength and confidence, alongside more traditional attributes such as caring and nurturing. “This is leading to diamonds being purchased to symbolize a wider range of emotions such as joy, optimism, and pride and to the emergence of a new class of consumer: the mature single woman.

Delivering the report through a conference call from Hong Kong at the Gaborone International Convention Center (GICC) last Thursday, De Beers Group of Companies Head of Strategy, Esther Oberbeck said diamonds continue to captivate, but the consumers are changing, emphasizing the realization that the role and perception of women are evolving rapidly.

“The diamond sector must respond to the consumer landscape and to new opportunities,” she noted.

Oberbeck revealed that in all the world’s women’s diamond jewelry sales, bridal jewelry constitutes 27 percent while the remaining 73 percent is constituted of non-bridal jewelry.

She added that in the non-bridal jewelry, self-purchases constitute 23 percent while the remaining 50 percent was for gifts.

Breaking it down further, Oberbeck said in the 50 percent of diamond jewelry bought as gifts, 25 percent goes towards love or relationship purchases while the remainder is for other gifts.