Woman’s night out ends in double rape

A night-out of fun and entertainment ended in double tragedy for a Kanye woman as she was attacked and raped in two separate incidents.

According to police investigations, on the fateful night the 21-year-old woman had gone to Hula Hoops bar in Kanye for leisure when she met her ex-boyfriend and his two friends.

The men are said to have bought her some alcohol and after a few hours when the bar was about to close the four decided to walk to a night club.

On the way, one of the men grabbed the woman and forcefully undressed her.

When the ex-boyfriend tried to intervene the suspect allegedly beat him up and proceeded to rape the young lady in full view of the two men.

She allegedly tried to run home after she was raped and on the way she met another man who offered to accompany her.

On the way the man allegedly asked her to pay for his company and he raped her.

Kanye Police Acting Station Commander, Assistant Superintendent Mogogi Mathaba, confirmed the incident.

He said they have not yet arrested the suspects and that the ex-boyfriend is currently helping them with the investigations and to locate the suspects.

He advised women be cautious and ensure they are safe at all times especially at night.

“It is one of the few criminal cases that we registered in the just ended long weekend. We are also investigating a case in which a 35-year-old woman who owns 40 40 Bar in Mafikana ward was robbed of P31 400 on Tuesday night. We have not yet arrested anyone in connection with this robbery,” said Mathaba.