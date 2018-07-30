Woman’s headless body found in the bush

Police believe victim was killed in the night

An unidentified woman’s headless body was found discarded in the bush in Tlokweng’s Marataneng Ward this morning (30 July).

Confirming the shocking discovery of the still fresh decapitated corpse, police spokesperson, Near Bagali, told The Voice that it appears the victim was murdered last night.

Bagali revealed the body was found in a pool of blood by a passerby, who then alerted the police.

According to Bagali, Police have not been able to identify the dead woman yet, but she is thought to be aged between 25-35 years.

“The woman was wearing an orange t-shirt, black tracksuit and white socks. Investigations are ongoing and we have a team of detectives who are working on the case to arrest the culprit.

“We appeal to the public to help with information which may lead to the arrest of the culprit and also identify the deceased. Please contact Tlokweng Police on 3928299/3925590 or report to any nearest police,” urged Bagali.