Woman swindled P200 000 by false prophets

Despite repeated attempts by police to caution gullible members of the public against scammers who masquerade as prophets, more people continue to fall victim to the con-artists.

Last week, as another woman lost her P200 000 to the ruthless scammers, a worried Gaborone West Police Station Commander- Onious Madziba, once again raised alarm warning members of the public to be on the look out for the culprits.

When narrating details of the latest incident, Madziba said the victim reported that she was stopped by two men at the bus rank who ‘prophesied’ that she has social problems that needed their prayer intervention.

“They asked her to give them a certain amount of money to buy the medicines they needed for the rituals. So she went to the ATM to withdraw the cash and sent some of the money via mobile banking.

“Their prophecies seemed so accurate that she did not have a problem giving them her bank cards and pin when they claimed they needed more money. The investigations are ongoing and if there is anyone with information that may lead to their arrest, they should contact G/West police or any nearest police station,” said Madziba.

The Station Commander said they get such reports every year especially when the festive season approaches.

He said fraudsters know it is a season when people get their year-end bonuses and he cautioned the public to be extra careful when they go shopping.

Madziba said they have been trying to reach the scammers on their mobile phones, but the numbers are not going through.

The police chief said the fraudsters have a way of convincing their unsuspecting victims about solutions to their supposed problems and swindle them of their cash.