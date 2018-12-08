Woman stabs ex-boyfriend to death

A Letlhakane woman is in police custody for allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend to death in the wee hours of Friday morning.

The 35-year-old woman allegedly acted in self defense after her 31-year-old boyfriend threatened to stab her with a knife.

Letlhakane police station commander, Michael Maphephu, confirmed that they arrested the suspect and that she will soon appear before court.

“Our station got the report this morning at around 1 am and the police went to the crime scene where they found the man in a pool of blood. According to the report, the man who had been drinking on that evening followed the woman to her house harassed and threatened to stab her with a knife,” Maphephu said.

The Station Commander said the woman managed to get hold of the knife and stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the chest, resulting in his death.

The concerned Maphephu noted that murder incidents in his area are disturbing and urged the public to always seek advice when they have problems.