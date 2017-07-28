Woman remanded for assaulting boyfriend

A young mother who tried to knock some sense into her boyfriend’s head with a pick-axe handle has been remanded in custody.

Keitumetse Opi, 22, last week appeared before Molepolole Chief Magistrate, Linah Oahile-Mokibe charged with grievous bodily harm.

The accused is said to have on July 3rd, 2017, assaulted 24-year-old Kamogelo Radikgokong, the father of her two children, by hitting him with a pick-axe handle on the head. The blow is said to have caused serious injuries that landed the young man at Bokamoso Private Hospital in a critical condition.

Speaking to The Voice outside the courtroom, Opi said on the day of the incident they had been at a drinking spot when her boyfriend requested that she accompany him to relieve himself.

She said at the time she was not aware that her man was unhappy about something and was surprised when he started attacking her.

“He started beating me up and he took a pick-axe handle to hit me on the back. By then I could not control my temper anymore and I grabbed the stick and hit him on the head in self-defence. It’s now unfortunate he is hospitalised and no one is assisting me to take care of our children,” said a remorseful Opi.

While the case is still under investigations, Chief Magistrate Oahile-Mokibe said Opi will be further remanded in custody considering the health condition of the complainant.

When asked if she had anything to say, instead of pleading with the court to grant her bail, Opi said, “I don’t have soap to bath and I am incarcerated, all my toiletries are home at Serinane.”

The court duly ordered the prosecution to assist her to collect her toiletries from home. The case continues.