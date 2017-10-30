Woman refuses rape medical examination

A Jwaneng woman has refused to be examined by medical doctors for rape after she was found lying naked next to a man on the roadside.

The duo, both 31, were said to have been drunk when they were found by a passerby early last Sunday morning.

The shocked passerby, according to the police, then alerted the woman’s boyfriend. “The angry boyfriend reported a rape case, but the girlfriend refuses to undergo medical examinations,” said Assistant Superintendent Mogotsi Thelo of Jwaneng Police.

When asked if the girlfriend can be charged for refusing to be examined, Thelo said that the woman was adamant that no one raped her and that she can never go through the tests. “It is a difficult case, but we cannot force the woman to be examined,” she said.