Woman raped on ‘free’ ride home

A free ride from an apparent ‘good Samaritan’ proved extremely costly for an unsuspecting woman when she was brutally raped on the car journey home.

The 29-year-old victim, who had been drinking at Queens Bar in Mmopane on Saturday night, did not have enough money for a taxi home and instead asked for a lift from a male stranger she had spotted at the bar.

Sadly, the man’s willingness to help was motivated by a sinister desire.

According to the station commander for Mogoditshane Police, Agreement Mapeu, while driving from the bar the unknown motorist turned into a nearby bush in Mogoditshane and raped the woman without using a condom.

Mapeu revealed the rape took place inside the suspect’s vehicle.

“The victim reported the matter – unfortunately she cannot identify the vehicle and the suspect. She was rushed to the hospital for medical attention,” he said.

A frustrated and concerned Mapeu added that it could prove difficult to apprehend the perpetrator as the victim is unable to identify her attacker.

“Investigations into the incident are ongoing. No arrest had been made yet,” he continued.

The station commander concluded by urging women to carry enough cash to get home whenever they go to entertainment centres.