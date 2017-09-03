Woman dies in GIMC stampede

Police have confirmed the death of a woman who was crushed in a Gaborone International Music and Culture (GIMC) festival at the National Stadium last night.

Senior Superintendent Bonosi Molapisi confirmed that the yet to be named female died on the spot during the overpacked festival that marked the end of the weeklong GIMC event. “At the moment we still do not know what happened. Her body was found lying helplessly on the ground and she was taken to hospital where she was certified dead upon arrival,” Molapisi said and confirmed that the tragedy was the only fatal incident at the musical event.

The event which is the brainchild of businessman, Thapelo Pablinga, is on its fourth year running and has since been named among top 10 events to attend in Africa.

Reached for comment Pabalinga said he did not have the facts of the incident but promised to comment on the issue by Tuesday. “I am yet to get a full brief from the security. I have been told that people managed to force open the gates but I do not have the full facts, as you can imagine, the event only happened last night,” said Pabalinga.

