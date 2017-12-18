Woman in court for killing lover

A 22-year-old woman on Thursday appeared before Francistown magistrate, Amantle Lungisani, charged with the murder of her lover at Molapo Estates.

According to court papers, the accused- Sicelo Pearl Ndebele, from Zimbabwe murdered her boyfriend, Benele Ncube, also from Zimbabwe following an argument.

State Prosecutor, Cecilia Nchochi, pleaded with the court to further remand the accused person as the investigations are on-going.

“We have not yet gathered the statements from the witnesses. The accused does not have any travelling documets and our fear is that she might flee to her country should she be granted bail,” pleaded Nchochi.

When asked if she understood the charges, the seemingly remorseful Ndebele said she agreed with everything and that she did not have anything further to say.

The youthful Ndebele who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death with a knife following a heated argument is expected to reappear in court on January 9th next year.