Woman burns to death during fight with lover

A 35-year-old woman of Borolong village 20km from Francistown lost her life in an inferno after she allegedly torched the house in the early hours on Christmas.



It is alleged that the deceased had had a misunderstanding with his soldier boyfriend when the incident occurred.



According to the police, the two lovers were alone in the house when it caught fire and the Area S based Corporal managed to escape with serious injuries.



He is said to be hospitalised at Nyangabwe hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.



Tatitown Police Station Commander, Seanokeng Nkau, confirmed the incident and said they received a call that the house was on fire and that when they arrived they found the man burnt with serious injuries while the woman was still in the house.



“We managed to retrieve the woman alive, unfortunately it was too late as she was certified dead upon arrival at Nyangabgwe Hospital. At the moment we don’t know what caused the fire. The victims’ next of kin have been informed and the police investigations are on going,” said Nkau.



The Station Commander said so far they have registered few minor accidents on the roads in her policing area.



Nkau said normally they register high numbers of crime and traffic offences during new year’s eve and they are well prepared to ensure that everyone is safe.